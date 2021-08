The City of Eureka will be having a ribbon cutting for the newly complete Phase 1 playground at Sequoia Park on Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm. The funding for this new playground came from a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant which provided funds for both this project and the Redwood Sky Walk at the Sequoia Park Zoo. This new playground is known as “Phase 1” of the Sequoia Park Improvement Project- Old Growth, New Adventures.