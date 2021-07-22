What are microbusinesses, and why is UCLA tracking them?

Access to health care has taken on new urgency during the coronavirus pandemic, which has strained health care systems throughout the country. But while assessing system-wide health quality is difficult in the U.S., according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. continued to "lag behind comparably wealthy and sizable countries" in terms of health care even before the coronavirus pandemic, and "the gap has widened between the U.S. health system and those of its peers."