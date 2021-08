Like any tech company, Samsung loves to keep its upcoming devices as secretive as possible to surprise its fans during an official launch event. Of course, there's a certain saying about best-laid plans, which is why we have a pretty good idea of all of the upcoming gadgets arriving this fall. After accidentally showing off a couple of unannounced products in a promotional video, Samsung is officially teasing its next Galaxy Unpacked event with a bit of help from Bixby.