Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

In the wake of Indian Residential School findings, how can we cheer for Canada at the Olympics?

By Estee Fresco, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies, York University, Canada
Posted by 
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laRAE_0b4tAGIk00
Team Canada flag-bearers Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama carry the Canadian flag at the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Olympics offer Canadians an opportunity to experience a collective sense of national unity and pride. But in the wake of discoveries of thousands of unmarked graves at former Indian Residential Schools across the country, this year’s Olympics will feel undeniably different for many Canadians.

Read more: Amid more shocking residential schools discoveries, non-Indigenous people must take action

Canadians will watch the Tokyo Games on television less than a month after many participated in “Cancel Canada Day” rallies and protesters tore down statues of colonial figures in Toronto , Victoria and Winnipeg.

In the wake of all this, settlers such as myself must ask ourselves: How can we cheer for our country after all that’s been happening?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZGAX_0b4tAGIk00
A statue of Queen Victoria in Winnipeg was overturned and vandalized on Canada Day during demonstrations concerning Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone)

Audiences should use the Tokyo Games to confront the history and persistence of colonialism in Canada . Expressions of patriotism in Canada cannot be neatly separated from ongoing colonization and systemic racism , except through feats of mental gymnastics.

Let’s leave the gymnastics to the athletes competing in Tokyo and, instead, pay attention to the displays of settler colonialism that will happen during the Games.

My research investigates how Canadian-hosted sporting events, like the Olympics, shape national identity. I am currently writing a book, Commodifying the Nation: Sport, Commercialism and Settler Colonialism in Canada . In it, I argue that settlers often avoid recognizing uncomfortable truths about the nation when they express their patriotism. These truths include the mistreatment and assimilation of Indigenous children in residential schools.

Reminders of settler colonialism

There is a tendency to focus on large, highly visible objects that represent Canada’s colonial identity, like the recently toppled statue of Egerton Ryerson , who played a major role in the establishment of the residential school system in Canada. But this identity is also recalled in the various ways settler Canadians express their pride at international sporting events.

One reminder of colonialism will be embodied — literally — by Canadian athletes at the Games who will be wearing outfits designed by the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) , which has been the Canadian Olympic team’s official outfitter since 2013.

Besides Team Canada’s outfits being created by the company, its iconic “point blanket” logo featuring coloured stripes appears on the outfits, along with national symbols like the maple leaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP20K_0b4tAGIk00
Gymnast Ellie Black, left, and Brooklyn Moors wear their official Olympic jackets during an event presenting the Canadian Olympic Artistic Gymnastics team for the Tokyo 2020 games. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

HBC’s logo calls attention to its historical contributions to settler nation-building practices in Canada. Created by royal charter in 1670, King Charles II of England gave HBC the authority to trade and negotiate treaties with Indigenous groups and to defend territory from them.

Employees exchanged point blankets for beaver pelts supplied by Indigenous peoples, making them important items of the early fur trade. By conflating Team Canada’s outfits with HBC merchandise, this creates an association between the company and patriotic sentiments. It also contributes to the erasure of the nation’s history of colonialism.

Activists drew attention to this history in 2010 when Vancouver hosted the Winter Olympics. They argued that Canadians who wore the HBC-produced Team Canada red and white mittens had “ blood on their hands ” and were “wearing Canada’s history of colonialism.”

The ubiquity of HBC-branded Olympic clothing can productively draw attention to the history activists called on audiences to recognize back in 2010.

The present day

It would be a mistake to think that only the past is being obscured in collective displays of patriotism.

The reality that settler colonialism persists in Canada is too easily disavowed in celebratory representations of the nation. Disavowal is a particular type of forgetting. It involves knowing facts but failing to recognize the full significance or meaning of such facts.

When we disavow the injustices occurring around us, we fail to stop them from continuing. The example of anti-Olympic activists who protested the 2010 Games is once again instructive. They made it impossible to completely disavow the fact that the Games were being held on unceded Indigenous territory that is not governed by treaty.

Presently, we must not forget that the Canadian government and institutions continue to engage in practices that disadvantage Indigenous peoples and infringe upon their rights, such as the federal government’s chronic under-funding of Indigenous child and family services that’s led to an over-representation of Indigenous children in the child welfare system and the sytemic racism present in Canada’s health-care system.

What to do while cheering on Team Canada

I am not calling for settlers to wallow in guilt. Now is not the time to focus on how settlers feel. It is instead time to confront the reality of the consequences of residential schools and the ‘60s Scoop.

Land dispossession and systemic racism continue to exist and the historic mistreatment of Indigenous peoples is still ongoing.

Read more: Why many Canadians don’t seem to care about the lasting effects of residential schools

Canadians should start by holding our governments and institutions accountable, and encourage the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364Ram_0b4tAGIk00
No self-identified Indigenous athletes will be competing for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. For years, Nehiyaw (Cree) athlete Michael Linklater of Saskatoon was one of the country’s top 3x3 basketball players. While 3x3 basketball is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, Canada failed to qualify. Linklater will be a basketball analyst for CBC’s Olympic coverage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Calls 87-91 include telling the national story of Indigenous athletes and supporting Indigenous athletes’ development.

As settlers tune in to watch Canadian athletes compete in Tokyo this summer, they can seek out stories about Indigenous athleticism and leadership in sport because they won’t find any on their screens. No self-identified Indigenous athlete is competing for Canada this year .

As you wear your red and white and cheer for Canada from the comfort of your home, remember the history this patriotism was built on — and the ongoing colonialism that helps solidify it.

If you are an Indian Residential School survivor, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.

Estee Fresco does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Egerton Ryerson
Person
Ellie Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Canada At The Olympics#Indian Residential School#Canadians#Non Indigenous#Cancel Canada Day#Canadian Olympic#Team Canada#Hbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
Soccerchatsports.com

How has the Indian football team fared at the Olympics?

The Indian national football team first qualified for the Olympics in 1948 and have played in four Olympics in total. However, since the 1960 Rome Olympics, an Indian side have never managed to enter the competition. The four instances India played in the Olympics was in 1948 (London), 1952 (Helsinki),...
Washington StatePosted by
92.9 The Bull

Hey Washingtonians, We Can Travel to Canada Again Next Month, eh!

Get ready to dust off your COVID vaccine card kids, cause pretty soon we'll be able to travel to Canada again!. If you haven't been able to visit Canada in decades (like me) or since the dawning of the coronavirus quarantine lockdowns, our dreams will come true by August 9th, when Canada says it will finally let us Americans back over the border. I am certain that they are closely monitoring the rising rates of COVID infections in Washington state, as am I. If things continue to get worse, we can be sure Canada will take back their offer of American border travel. Yikes, for the love of HUMANITY, please get vaccinated to prevent the spread of this potentially fatal disease!
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

How Canadians can watch the Olympics

The Olympics are set to begin this Friday and Canadians everywhere are getting ready to cheer their favourite athletes on as they represent our country on the world stage. While the time difference between Canada and Tokyo may pose a challenge to some fans (hello early mornings and late nights!), finding a way to watch the Games won’t be a problem, and there are several ways Canadians can keep up with all the action.
SportsWashington Post

In Tokyo, the Olympic show goes on amid the pandemic. Can fans feel good about cheering?

Patricia E. Gaston is a journalism professor at the University of Kansas and a former editor at The Post. This moment should be about celebrating athletes. Every four years, thousands gather to compete in the array of Summer Olympic sports. Athletes train, usually for years, for the chance to compete for their country, and to possibly even medal. Around the world, viewers watch the proceedings with hope and pride.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Olympics: Rahul Dravid cheers for Indian contingent

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Former India captain and head coach for the Sri Lanka tour Rahul Dravid on Monday backed the Indian contingent to do well in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video...
Pennsylvania StateAnchorage Daily News

‘Healing event’ at Alaska Native Heritage Center commemorates children who died at residential schools in Canada

Jim LaBelle Sr. “Aqpayuq” -- “fast runner” in Inupiaq -- was born in Fairbanks in April 1947. His father was white and his mother was from Kotzebue. LaBelle said his mother was an alcoholic and was given the option to give up her two boys for adoption or send them to boarding school. She chose the latter because she still would get to see them in the summer.
SocietyPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Ryerson's reputational crisis: What to do about its namesake and his legacy

In recent weeks, the discovery of unmarked burial sites at residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan has unleashed shock, anger and grief across Canada. It’s also intensified discussions on how to address Canada’s past and ongoing settler colonialism. In the city of Toronto, there are fiercely divided opinions about whether Ryerson University should change its name given its namesake’s role in designing the residential school system. Some have argued that the public denouncements of Egerton Ryerson are unfair because the residential school system was established after his death. They say the call for a name change is motivated by the...
Lifestylenationalgeographic.com

Spark your sense of wonder in Alberta’s cultural landscapes

The wide-open spaces of western Canada’s province of Alberta hold a treasure trove of cultural heritage and fascinating stories. Alberta’s awe-inspiring natural beauty is easy to see, and yet, there’s so much more than meets the eye—if you know where to look. Hiding in plain sight in the protected spaces of this western Canadian province are the stories, artifacts, and traditions of the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Indigenous Peoples; European explorers; fur traders; farmers; and others who lived on the land or who still call it home. The fascinating human history of the province adds a rich cultural tapestry to Alberta’s badlands, prairies, and Canadian Rockies, creating cultural landscapes that inspire curiosity and wonder.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Revitalization Of Indigenous Laws In Shuswap Nation Kamloops A Priority For The Government Of Canada

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to walking the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and remains focused on renewing this relationship. This includes protecting Indigenous peoples' right to self-determination, supporting the revitalization of Indigenous legal systems and traditions, as well as acknowledging the integral role that Indigenous communities and organizations play in the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s small businesses could be saved by converting them to co-operatives

Most of Canada’s 1.2 million small- and medium-sized enterprises have been affected by COVID-19. A substantial number of them remain heavily indebted as pandemic restrictions ease, while workforce shortages and supply-chain disruptions are still a problem. The pandemic has added to the looming succession crisis for these companies due to the growing number of owners nearing retirement who don’t have a formal plan in place for the continuity of their businesses. This coming succession crunch, part of what’s known as “the silver tsunami,” was already being discussed by the early 2010s in Canada. Economic experts in the United States and the European...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Gamblingsignalscv.com

How Indians in America can Play Casino Games in Rupees

The global iGaming market peaked at a staggering $66.72 billion at the end of 2020, while further, incremental growth is forecast for the next decade or so. Interestingly, this market has also become increasingly intertwined in line with its increased growth and value, particularly with countries such as India only allowing natives to wager through international casinos and sportsbooks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy