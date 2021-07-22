Texas A&M PD releases photos of persons of interest in vehicle burglary investigation

The Texas A&M Police Department has released two photos on its Twitter feed, asking people to help identify and locate them.

According to police, they said the three men are considered persons of interest in an ongoing burglary investigation. They have not labeled the men as suspects at this time, but want to find them and talk with them.

On June 26, officers were called to Parking Area 30 C after at least six vehicles were burglarized. Investigators said all six vehicles were unlocked when they were broken into.

The Bryan Police Department, the College Station Police Department and the Texas A&M Police Department remind people frequently about the "9pm Routine" on their social media platforms.

The "9 p.m. Routine" reminds people that at 9 p.m. every night to take your keys, valuables and firearms out of your vehicle. Lock your vehicle and home doors and leave an exterior light, like a porch light on.

July is also considered National Vehicle Theft Prevention month. There are four easy steps to remember: Keep your keys with you, park in a well-lit area, lock your doors and never leave your vehicle running unattended.

If you have any information on the vehicle burglaries reported on June 26, contact the Texas A&M Police Department at (979) 845-8057.