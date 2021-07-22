Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

Texas A&M PD releases photos of persons of interest in vehicle burglary investigation

Posted by 
KAGS
KAGS
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4HFv_0b4t9Zp300

The Texas A&M Police Department has released two photos on its Twitter feed, asking people to help identify and locate them.

According to police, they said the three men are considered persons of interest in an ongoing burglary investigation. They have not labeled the men as suspects at this time, but want to find them and talk with them.

On June 26, officers were called to Parking Area 30 C after at least six vehicles were burglarized. Investigators said all six vehicles were unlocked when they were broken into.

The Bryan Police Department, the College Station Police Department and the Texas A&M Police Department remind people frequently about the "9pm Routine" on their social media platforms.

The "9 p.m. Routine" reminds people that at 9 p.m. every night to take your keys, valuables and firearms out of your vehicle. Lock your vehicle and home doors and leave an exterior light, like a porch light on.

July is also considered National Vehicle Theft Prevention month. There are four easy steps to remember: Keep your keys with you, park in a well-lit area, lock your doors and never leave your vehicle running unattended.

If you have any information on the vehicle burglaries reported on June 26, contact the Texas A&M Police Department at (979) 845-8057.

Comments / 0

KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Cars
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Firearms#Vehicles#Texas A M Pd#Parking Area 30 C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
Related
Bryan, TXPosted by
KAGS

Bryan Police: 10 arrested, 3 officers hurt during 4th of July brawl

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has released new information after a fireworks brawl took place Sunday during Independence Day celebrations. Officer Kole Taylor, the public information officer with the Bryan Police Department, told KAGS News investigators are looking at officer body cam footage as well as other videos taken at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy