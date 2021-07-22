Curvy roads in Lafayette to receive safety treatment

Five curvy roads in Lafayette Parish, identified as having a high number of road- departure crashes, will receive skid-resistant surface treatments.

The Acadiana Planning Commission/MPO and Lafayette Consolidated Government Traffic, Roads, and Bridges staffs collaborated to secure funds for the following curvy roads:

Congress Street at Lagneaux Road (two curve locations between Bopamo Lane and Le Violon Road

Denais Road (between Bourque Road and Leblanc Road)

Martin Luther King Drive (between Hollywood Drive and Benoit Falgout Drive)

Vincent Road (between Boulder Creek Parkway and Verot School Road)

Bonin Road (between Tolson Road and W Pinhook Road)

Funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and managed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation, roads will receive what’s called High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST), used to provide pavement friction to increase overall road traction on wet or dry surfaces and dramatically reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

LCG says that a an FHWA report shows this type of treatment is estimated to reduce wet crashes by 83 percent and total crashes by 57 percent.

The project cost is $316,490.50.

Road work is expected to begin sometime in October and is should take one year to be completed, weather permitting.

