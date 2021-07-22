Cancel
Video Games

Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary Mini Perfume Collection lets survivors freshen up like Chris, Leon, or Jill

By Reece Heather
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigating a creepy mansion, fighting through a zombie-ridden city, and saving the president’s daughter from a parasitically controlled cult is great for a survival horror hero’s resume, but who wants to go on a traumatic adventure without smelling their best? Capcom has revealed the Biohazard 25th Anniversary Mini Perfume Collection, a new line of Resident Evil perfumes with fragrances based on iconic protagonists Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine.

