Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary Mini Perfume Collection lets survivors freshen up like Chris, Leon, or Jill
Investigating a creepy mansion, fighting through a zombie-ridden city, and saving the president’s daughter from a parasitically controlled cult is great for a survival horror hero’s resume, but who wants to go on a traumatic adventure without smelling their best? Capcom has revealed the Biohazard 25th Anniversary Mini Perfume Collection, a new line of Resident Evil perfumes with fragrances based on iconic protagonists Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine.nintendowire.com
