Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary Mini Perfume Collection lets survivors freshen up like Chris, Leon, or Jill

The Resident Evil series has always embraced the campy side of horror. Whether its outlandish plot elements like Chris Redfield infamously punching a boulder in Resident Evil 5, or Leon S. Kennedy’s plethora of one-liners in Resident Evil 4, the games have no problem scaring players’ pants off while also eliciting a grin. This approach has continued into the latest Resident Evil media project, a TV miniseries that’s available to stream right now on Netflix. Dubbed Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, it revolves around Leon and Claire Redfield as they work to unravel a plot involving a secret bio-weapons project and an attack on the White House. The plot has a lot of grim, cynical aspects to it, but it also makes sure to keep things just goofy enough to feel right at home as a Resident Evil story.