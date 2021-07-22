Six dogs missing from Bakersfield Animal Care Center

Six dogs are missing from the Bakersfield animal shelter. Officials say someone broke into the shelter and let the animals loose early Wednesday morning.

According to Julie Johnson, executive director of the Animal Care Center, Bakersfield Police officers were able to get some of the dogs back inside when they responded to the scene. In total 11 dogs escaped.

There was no damage to the shelter.

"Our goal is really hoping to get them back as safely as possible because their ultimate goal is to reunite them with their families, not have them stay here but to reunite them with their own family and not running the streets," said Johnson.

The Bakersfield animal shelter is located near the 58 and Mount Vernon Avenue. If you do see any animals in the area, call (661) 868-7100.