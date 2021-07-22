NFL: Teams will forfeit games that can't be rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated

One of the biggest limiting factor to the Miami Dolphins’ offense during the 2020 season was the lack of generated big plays down the field. It was an issue with both the running game and the passing game alike, but the ability to push the ball down the field was something Miami never really got the hang of once Tua Tagovailoa stepped onto the field. There was the deep shot against Cincinnati to Jakeem Grant that fell harmlessly to the ground after bouncing off Grant’s hands. The deep shot against Kansas City that Tagovailoa left short and was deflected into the air for his first career interception. The extended play chance just before half against the Chargers? It fell 6 inches short of a diving Grant.