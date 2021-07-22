Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL: Teams will forfeit games that can't be rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, the NFL was able to play a complete 2020 season despite a raging COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn't pretty. There were several instances of teams violating protocol that led to outbreaks within clubs -- like the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens -- forcing the league to scramble in rescheduling games. At times, it was an unmitigated disaster that drew complaints from teams who felt they were being put at a competitive disadvantage if they were set to play an offending team, and the NFL is ready to remedy that for 2021, and in a big way.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#American Football#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Health
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa unloads bomb to Albert Wilson at training camp

One of the biggest limiting factor to the Miami Dolphins’ offense during the 2020 season was the lack of generated big plays down the field. It was an issue with both the running game and the passing game alike, but the ability to push the ball down the field was something Miami never really got the hang of once Tua Tagovailoa stepped onto the field. There was the deep shot against Cincinnati to Jakeem Grant that fell harmlessly to the ground after bouncing off Grant’s hands. The deep shot against Kansas City that Tagovailoa left short and was deflected into the air for his first career interception. The extended play chance just before half against the Chargers? It fell 6 inches short of a diving Grant.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys land stud CB in an intriguing hypothetical trade scenario

Over the past several years the Dallas Cowboys have become a team who don’t mind trading away draft capital in order to acquire players to upgrade the roster. Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn were acquired in such a way, and now there’s a hypothetical trade scenario being put forward right now about the Cowboys and Xavien Howard.
NFLUSA Today

The Bears may have found a potential trade partner for Nick Foles in Colts

We’ve come a long way since last summer when Nick Foles was competing for the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job. Now, Foles finds himself third on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. The Bears have reportedly been looking to deal Foles this offseason, but there haven’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Reveals His First Impression Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow remains a long shot to make the Jacksonville Jaguars final roster, but the former quarterback turned tight is impressing his teammates with his work ethic. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew appeared on Chris Long’s podcast last week. The personable quarterback revealed his early impressions of Tebow in Jacksonville. “We...
NFLPosted by
Daily Mail

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is 'beyond frustrated' with club's low vaccination rate after battling cancer - but ex-NFL player tells him not to blame others for his 'lifelong health decisions'

Cancer survivor and Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that he's 'beyond frustrated' with the club's disappointing vaccination rate, only to be criticized by former NFL safety TJ Ward, who thinks the 59-year-old should just mind his own business. Rivera, who was successfully treated for skin cancer...
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy