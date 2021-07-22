NFL: Teams will forfeit games that can't be rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated
Yes, the NFL was able to play a complete 2020 season despite a raging COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn't pretty. There were several instances of teams violating protocol that led to outbreaks within clubs -- like the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens -- forcing the league to scramble in rescheduling games. At times, it was an unmitigated disaster that drew complaints from teams who felt they were being put at a competitive disadvantage if they were set to play an offending team, and the NFL is ready to remedy that for 2021, and in a big way.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0