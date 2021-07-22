TH man facing multiple charges after early morning pursuit
ByLucyPerry
News Writer
Indiana Central News
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges folowing a lengthy police pursuit that ended east of Brazil early Thursday morning.
William H. Leonard, 26, was arrested at the scene for resisting law enforcement (felony), possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operator never licensed.
See story:
https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/th-man-facing-multiple-charges-after-early-morning-pursuit
Comments / 0