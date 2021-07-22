Cancel
Law Enforcement

TH man facing multiple charges after early morning pursuit

Posted by 
ICN
ICN
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdmJ2_0b4t8EUp00

ByLucyPerry

News Writer

Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges folowing a lengthy police pursuit that ended east of Brazil early Thursday morning.

William H. Leonard, 26,  was arrested at the scene for resisting law enforcement (felony), possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operator never licensed. 

See story:

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/th-man-facing-multiple-charges-after-early-morning-pursuit

ICN

ICN

Terre Haute, Indiana local news

