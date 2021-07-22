TH man facing multiple charges after early morning pursuit

Two people are jailed after a traffic stop in Findlay, which leads to a discovery of illegal drugs. According to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a Chevy Malibu heading southbound on I-75, but the vehicle did not stop. Instead, it exited onto State Route 12 in Findlay, where Findlay police picked up the pursuit. After a short time, the car hit a pair of street signs and became disabled.