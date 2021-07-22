Suzerain: Personal Politics, the Global Community, and Empathy in Games
This interview contains mild spoilers for Suzerain, and has been edited for clarity and length. In the award-winning political RPG Suzerain, the buck stops with you. You play as Anton Rayne, newly elected president of the fictional country of Sordland, a developing nation with a tumultuous recent past, awakening among giants in fractious East Merkopa. Torpor Games, a Berlin-based studio intent on designing thought provoking videogames, developed Suzerain over the last four years with an eye toward teaching people about the personal stakes of politics. Released in December 2020, Suzerain has been met with positive reception from players and critics alike. Simultaneously, Suzerain has developed a thriving and committed community and has been shortlisted for awards at the Unfold Games Awards, the German Game Awards, and Games for Change, where it recently won the People’s Choice award. Torpor lead Ata Sergey Nowak sat down to talk about the unique challenges of designing and living with a political RPG/visual novel that forces players to commit to their actions, and which is intended to teach empathy.www.pastemagazine.com
