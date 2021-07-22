Suzerain: Personal Politics, the Global Community, and Empathy in Games

We don’t all get to go gracefully, but Death’s Door advises us to embrace the end as thoroughly as we can. We’re all going to die, and we’re all just going to have to accept that. It’s something everybody eventually has to come to terms with, both on a larger, cosmic level, and then personally, directly, once death squarely has us in its sights. That second step can come over a period of years, as age or disease slowly weakens us, or in the split-second before the unexpected takes us out. Sometimes it doesn’t come at all, and in an instant we go from living our mundane lives to having no life at all. Would you rather know when you’re going to die far enough in advance to get your affairs in order, even if that requires living in pain for an extended period of time, or just have it all come to a sudden, unexpected end? If science somehow “cured” age and disease, would you prolong your life as long as you possibly could, or just let nature run its course? Death’s Door prompts these questions, and more, during a quest that evokes some of the classic adventure games of the ‘80s and ‘90s.