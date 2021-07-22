Cancel
NFL

NFL Teams Face Potential Forfeits for COVID-19 Outbreaks

By Rob Maaddi
NBC Philadelphia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn't get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

