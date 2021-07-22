Park City Fire Chief dies following UTV accident

Park City Fire Chief Paul Hewitt died Friday following a UTV accident while on a family vacation in Oregon.

The department announced Hewitt's death, saying he had been hospitalized in a Eugene hospital after being critically injured in Monday's accident.

The 58-year-old spent 20 years with the Salt Lake City Fire Department before being appointed Park City Fire Chief in Feb. 2011.

"He set an example of true leadership and touched so many with his genuine personality and compassion for others. He will be greatly missed by the Park City Fire Department family," the department posted to Facebook.

"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time."