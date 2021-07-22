Cancel
New York City, NY

Gov. Cuomo signs legislation raising marriage age to 18

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 12 days ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation which raises the age of consent for marriages to 18, and prevents 17-year-olds from getting married with parental and judicial consent.

In 2017, Gov. Cuomo signed a law which increased the marriage age in New York from 14 to 18, but also allowed 17-year-olds to get married with parental/judicial consent.

"This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York and I'm proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation," Governor Cuomo said. "Children should be allowed to live their childhood and I thank the many legislators and advocates who worked diligently to advance this measure and further prevent forced marriages in this state."

The legislation will take effect 30 days after becoming law and applies to licenses issued after it becomes a law and marriages that had not been solemnized before that date.

