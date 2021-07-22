Saint Alphonsus shifting vaccine doses to clinics

Saint Alphonsus announced Thursday it is closing the vaccination clinic at the former Gordmans center in Meridian and shifting to giving doses at select clinics. The health system said it administered nearly 50,000 vaccines at the Meridian clinic since it opened in February.

Vaccines will be available at the former Gordmans through 2 p.m. on July 24. Both initial doses and boosters will be available and those who receive their initial dose at Gordmans will be scheduled for their second vaccine at another location.

“As the number of people coming to the Meridian high throughput clinic declines, we’ve made the decision that the best way to meet the need of local residents is to shift our vaccine efforts to our physician clinics,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer at Saint Alphonsus. “Patients 12 and older can go to one of the convenient clinic locations in the Treasure Valley to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Idaho and across the country, as well as the spread of the mutant Delta variant, I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

The following Saint Alphonsus clinics in the Treasure Valley are accepting appointments for vaccines:



12th Avenue Family Medicine, 1510 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa

Garrity Family Medicine, 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way, Nampa (walk-ins available)

Elm Family Medicine, 315 E. Elm St. #200, Caldwell

Fruitland Health Plaza, 910 NW 16th., Fruitland (walk-ins available)

Star Family Medicine, 10717 W. State St., Star

Kuna Family Medicine, 757 E. Wythe Creek Ct, Kuna

Meridian Health Plaza, 3015 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

McMillan Family Medicine, 12273 W. McMillan Rd., Boise

Overland Family Medicine, 10255 W. Overland, Boise

Mulvaney Pediatrics, 1072 N. Liberty St. Suite 2013, Boise

Click here for more information about the vaccines, clinic location information and links to online scheduling. Idaho law requires minors have a parents or guardians signed consent to receive the vaccine. Consent forms are available in both English and Spanish online.