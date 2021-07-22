Pediatricians remind families to plan for back-to-school

Pediatricians at ThedaCare are encouraging families to plan now for the upcoming school year.

A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that pediatric office visits fell 27% during the pandemic. Pediatrician Dr. Sharon Rink said that drop can be from a number of factors, from health concerns to economic hardships and less sick kids.

However, that also means that immunization rates are down, and doctors are seeing kids less.

"We like to make sure that we know that the kids are growing and developing properly," Dr. Rink said. "We like to give parents a heads up on what's coming up - the terrible twos, the trying threes."

With another school year fast approaching, Dr. Rink asks families to plan ahead.

"If you want your kid to be fully vaccinated against COVID, and if you're 12 and older you need to get the immunization scheduled by July 26 in order to get the appropriate number of immunizations and space done in there."