Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Pediatricians remind families to plan for back-to-school

By Matt Jarchow
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jY9Pf_0b4t61tN00

Pediatricians at ThedaCare are encouraging families to plan now for the upcoming school year.

A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that pediatric office visits fell 27% during the pandemic. Pediatrician Dr. Sharon Rink said that drop can be from a number of factors, from health concerns to economic hardships and less sick kids.

However, that also means that immunization rates are down, and doctors are seeing kids less.

"We like to make sure that we know that the kids are growing and developing properly," Dr. Rink said. "We like to give parents a heads up on what's coming up - the terrible twos, the trying threes."

With another school year fast approaching, Dr. Rink asks families to plan ahead.

"If you want your kid to be fully vaccinated against COVID, and if you're 12 and older you need to get the immunization scheduled by July 26 in order to get the appropriate number of immunizations and space done in there."

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatricians#Thedacare#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
EducationWLBT

Parents worry about the start of school amid rising COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID cases climb, there are renewed questions about how the school year will be impacted. The push from the state level is to get all kids back in the classroom. The State Board of Education is holding a board meeting Thursday on the proposed policies...
KidsPosted by
CBS News

Pediatricians group recommends all children over 2 wear masks at school

A national pediatricians group recommended Monday that children over the age of 2 wear masks when they go back to school, even if they're vaccinated. The new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics go beyond guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued earlier this month that said masks won't be necessary for vaccinated students.
Educationoklahoman.com

Public Square: Should parents be concerned about kids returning to school?

A recent American Academy of Pediatrics survey showed that children were 22.3% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases. In Oklahoma, should parents be concerned about returning their kids to school in August? Why or why not? Send your comments in about 250 words, with your name and city where you live, to yourviews@oklahoman.com.
KidsPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Academy of Pediatrics Suggests Masks For All School Age Kids

It's hard to believe that July is almost over, and soon August will be here. I'm sure you've already seen some back to school ads. I know I have. Soon we'll have a list of supplies that each of our children will need as they get ready to head back to class. But will the supply list include masks? Many kids and a lot of parents were fed up with masks by the end of the last school year. But due to the rise in cases of the contagious Delta variant of COVID, masks could once again be required by schools.
Prince William County, VApotomaclocal.com

Schools forced-facemask policy has loophole for children who cannot wear covering

Prince William County Public Schools will require everyone to wear a mask inside their school buildings this fall, regardless of vaccination status. But there is a loophole in the policy that will allow children who can’t wear a mask not to be forced to wear one. If the parent or child presents a doctor’s note stating the child cannot wear a mask, the child won’t have to do so.
Education5newsonline.com

All students should wear masks in school this fall, top pediatrics group says

WASHINGTON — As the nation gears up to send children back to school in the fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidance Monday on how to return to the classroom safely. Among its top recommendations are potentially requiring COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine proof, and masks for anyone over the age of two, including those who are fully vaccinated.
Kidsthedacare.org

ThedaCare Pediatricians Encourage Families to Take Action to Help Keep Children Healthy

A new report recently published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Georgetown University Center for Children and Families highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on preventative pediatric care. According to the report, pediatric office visits fell 27% during the pandemic, for various reasons, including economic hardship and safety...
Educationtwincitieslive.com

Preparing for Back to School with Entira Family Clinics

After an unprecedented school year for many students, there is a lot to think about between now and the start of school season. Medical issues are at the forefront of the conversations so Dr. Tim Hernandez from Entira Family Clinics breaks it down for us.
Trigg County, KYwkdzradio.com

Trigg County ‘Back To School’ Plan Firmly In Place

Things may not be completely back to normal for the 2021-22 academic year at Trigg County School — but it’s going to be close. At least at the start. A recently-released “Back to School” plan from Superintendent Bill Thorpe and his staff has several significant details important for families, with current guidelines fitting in with federal and state rules and recommendations.
KidsPosted by
CNN

Parents are hesitant to vaccinate children, but pediatricians might be the key

(CNN) — As back-to-school season approaches, parents are split when it comes to vaccinating their children against Covid-19. Of parents with unvaccinated children, 3 in 4 say the recommendation of their child's health care provider will be integral in their decision to vaccinate. However, 70% of parents with children ages 3 to 11 and 50% of parents with children ages 12 to 18 have not discussed the Covid-19 vaccine with their pediatrician, according to a new report.
KidsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Smith: Why children need the COVID-19 vaccine

Good news for parents — children who are 12 years and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it couldn’t come at a better time. While children are less likely to develop severe illness from COVID-19, they are still at risk. Families deserve the chance to get back to an active life without the constant worries. The vaccine is the best shot at a normal life, protected from Covid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy