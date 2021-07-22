HEALED: The experiences that make us who we are

This week, Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering includes two men who have become leaders in the fight against cancer - because of their own health experiences.

Dr. Kevin Weiss is an orthopedic surgeon who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, when he was 15 years old. The experience led him to pursue a career in medicine.

David Chernow is President & Chief Executive Officer at Select Medical Corporation. At age 25, David was diagnosed with testicular cancer, which led him to a career in helping improve the patient experience for all people facing health issues, including cancer. He was instrumental in establishing NovaCare's ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation program, an innovative program that helps those affected by cancer by addressing pain, fatigue, numbness, swelling, cognitive decline and many other cancer-related side effects. Developed by Select Medical, a leading provider of post-acute care, ReVital currently serves patients in the Delaware Valley and in more than 300 locations across the US.