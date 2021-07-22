Indy trucking company to create dozens of jobs by 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A trucking company based in Indianapolis has committed to creating nearly 100 new jobs by the end of 2025, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Renewable Transport Services Inc. announced its $20 million expansion on Thursday. RTS's plan includes an upgrade to its 100,000-square foot facility on the city's south side. Planned upgrades include property improvements, office renovations, and additional trucks and trailers.

"We have developed a strong reputation in the local area for outstanding service, and our customers have a strong desire to grow with us in the Midwest area," Noah Sodrel, RTS's founder and CEO, stated in a release. "Indiana has always been home for us, and we look forward to bringing more trucking opportunities into the state of Indiana."

RTS currently employs 35 people and is seeking to hire regional truck drivers. Those interested in applying can do so at their headquarters, located at 2916 Bluff Road, or online .

IEDC offered RTS up to $1.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation, according to a release from IEDC.

"These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired," the release read.

"Indiana's central location, infrastructure investments and hardworking Hoosier workforce make our state the perfect stop for companies like Renewable Transport Services," Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for IEDC, stated. "It’s an exciting day as we celebrate the company's decision to fuel its growth in Indiana, and we're grateful for their commitment to increasing their footprint and creating more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers."