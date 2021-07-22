Cancel
Goleta, CA

Recall candidate John Cox makes campaign stop in Goleta

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 12 days ago
John Cox is making a stop in Santa Barbara County along his campaign trail.

At noon on Thursday, July 22, the California gubernatorial recall candidate is appearing at Girsh Park in Goleta, located at 7050 Phelps Dr.

Cox entered the race to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election. He has joined dozens of candidates who have announced their intent to run.

Joining Cox on his campaign trail is an 8 foot trash ball, which symbolizes the mess created by homelessness, his campaign has said. Cox is running as a Republican.

The California gubernatorial recall election will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

