Good morning, Fort Dodge: for the first time in history, your Dodgers are on top of the Iowa high school softball world. This indomitable squad — with a ballpark full of raucous fans willing them across the finish line and a legion of supporters cheering them on from all over the country — etched their name in the record books with a performance for the ages on Friday. Top-seeded (Class 5A) Fort Dodge defeated Ankeny Centennial by a 2-0 final on its home turf, Kruger Seeds Field Diamond 1, to complete a mission decades in the making.