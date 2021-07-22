Cancel
Nashville-Area Police Officers Deliver Groceries To Customer After Delivery Driver Was Arrested

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 12 days ago
My hope in humanity is beginning to get restored everyday.

A few weeks ago, we documented an Arkansas police officer who delivered a customer’s DoorDash order after the driver got arrested.

Now, we’re seeing a similar instance occur, as a couple of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee Police officers delivered groceries after the grocery driver was arrested.

Marissa Johnson, who was taking care of her mom at the time, took to social media to praise the officers:

“Thank you to these amazing officers! My mom ordered groceries online. The delivery driver got arrested.

These amazing officers said, ‘we noticed you had ice cream, and it was melting, so we had to come bring it to you.’ Mt. Juliet Police, you are the best!”

According to News Channel 5 Nashville, the officers stopped the driver because of broken brake lights, and then discovered that the driver was wanted on stalking and harassment charges out of Nashville.

Officials noted after the fact:

“All three officers realized the need to quickly get the ice cream, along with the other groceries, to their destination before it was spoiled.”

So shoutout to these three officers for coming through.

Protecting and serving… that ice cream.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

