Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth police searching for person of interest in deadly shooting

13News Now
 12 days ago

A 19-year-old man is a person of interest in a shooting Sunday that left one man dead in Portsmouth.

Police said they want to talk to William Choate, of Portsmouth. Detectives believe he has information about the deadly shooting.

Officers received a call about the incident in the 600 block of Edwards Street around 6:20 p.m. The neighborhood is near Portsmouth Boulevard and Effingham Street.

Police found a 38-year-old man who had been hurt. Medics took the man to the hospital where he died.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

