With all the fanfare of a new public IPO, Robinhood has gone live today on the NASDAQ under the ticker $HOOD. Unfortunately for them, investors haven’t quite shown as much affection for the stock as they have for the platform and the price in early trading is tanking. At least not yet. Here we can see the first 12 minutes of trading and as we can see, even though they’re the preferred venue for a lot of meme trading, this time the joke is on them.