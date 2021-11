Many individuals experience degeneration in their hips. For some, it is due to athletic activity. For others, just the rigors of everyday life. Due to repetitive use, fluid in the joints may decrease, and as a result, the cartilage may begin to rub together and wear away. Competitive athletes, or even weekend warriors, might notice hip deterioration as pinching hip pain or deep ache with activities like running, deep-flexion athletics, twisting or other day-to-day activities.

