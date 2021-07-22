Cancel
Megan Fox Recalled the Night That Drove Her to Give Up Drinking

By Emily Weaver
HelloGiggles
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture the scene: It's 2009 and you're at the Golden Globes seated at the same table as Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers. (We know, as if!) Several glasses of Moët later, you're live on the red carpet being interviewed by one of the most well-known red carpet hosts of all time, Giuliana Rancic. And as soon as the mic gets turned over to you, you bad mouth and make inappropriate and controversial comments about almost anyone you can think of, including yourself. This is exactly why you'll never see a glass of Champagne let alone any kind of alcohol in Megan Fox's hand again.

Comments / 0

