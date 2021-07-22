Cancel
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes trade goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit Red Wings

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes traded goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, a shocking move given his outstanding rookie season. The Hurricanes acquired the rights to unrestricted free-agent goalie Jonathan Bernier and a 2021 third-round pick for the 25-year-old Nedeljkovic, who went 15-5-3 and led the NHL with a .932 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average this season. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, finishing third in the voting.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Jonathan Bernier
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
