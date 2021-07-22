Carolina Hurricanes trade goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit Red Wings

“If they can just get league average goaltending, how good can this team be?”. It was a sentiment that followed the Carolina Hurricanes for years, even before players like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov turned them into a fun, fast, explosive team. And when a young Ohio native, a former second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, with junior, international, and AHL pedigree, finally broke through with a Calder Trophy finalist rookie season, the team’s fans rejoiced. They finally had their answer, the goalie who would hold things down between the pipes for a decade of a contention window that was just beginning to open — or, at least, so they thought.