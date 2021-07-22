Cancel
Video Games

Dead Space remake headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, EA confirms

By Ian Sherr
CNET
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of speculation, Electronic Arts confirmed it's working on a remake of its 2008 hit game Dead Space. The company didn't say when the remake will be released, but did say it'll only be available for the next-generation consoles, including Sony's PlayStation 5, Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

