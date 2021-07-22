Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Family and Friends Honor Taya Ashton

By Bailey Vogt
Washington City Paper
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurple balloons bounced in the summer wind in River Terrace Park Wednesday evening. Many of Taya Ashton’s family and friends wore purple as well. Others held signs and wore shirts with Ashton’s selfies in honor of the late transgender woman. Ashton, who was 20 years old, was found murdered in...

washingtoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Nbc Sports Washington#Guns#City Paper#Dmv#D C Council#Americans#The Washington Blade#Facebook#Wtop#Bethesda Row#Bethesda Mag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Royals
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Family, friends honor police lieutenant a year after COVID death

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd died just over a year ago, and his friends, family members and fellow police officers packed a church on Saturday afternoon to honor his life. “I have listened to the words of public officials, family and friends, on how they felt about Erik and...
HomelessWashington City Paper

What Are Violence Interrupters?

The D.C. Council is holding its final budget vote today. With the vote come tons of questions. Among them: Will the Council uphold the tax increase on the wealthy, passed on July 20 to fund better wages for child care workers, housing vouchers to help end homelessness, and a monthly basic tax credit to qualifying families, despite Mayor Muriel Bowser’s staunch opposition? Will the Council add funds to the proposed $35 million for excluded workers after voting down At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s attempt to add $6 million to it? Will Mayor Bowser secure $11 million more for the no. 1 item on her wish list: more police officers? Or, as looks increasingly promising since their announcement yesterday, will Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen’s replacement package of $5 million toward increased police intervention and $6 million for violence prevention and public health programs succeed? (Already approved is one item on many DC Public Schools students’ wish list: a librarian in every school, courtesy of a proposal from Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George.) Of the $6 million for violence prevention and health support services, Allen and Mendelson’s proposal would dedicate $1.9 million to hiring more “violence interrupters” working with the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE), and the remaining $4.1 million to building four new interruption sites with nonprofit Cure the Streets and three “leadership academies” for high school and community mental health support services.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jill Biden Hospitalized After Beach Incident in Hawaii

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after she suffered an injury to her foot at a beach in Hawaii. The first lady's hospitalization came after she stepped on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii last week, her press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement. Biden visited Hawaii on Sunday on her way home from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Governor Larry Hogan: ‘We’re Not Talking About Reinstating A Mask Mandate’

BALTIMORE Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan said at a press event in Baltimore Tuesday that he is not considering reinstating a mask mandate amid a steady rise in key covid metrics in the state as the Delta variant spreads. Maryland’s number of daily new cases is six times greater than what it was six weeks ago. “We’re not talking about reinstating a mask mandate,” Hogan responded to a question. Anne Arundel County announced Monday that masks must be worn in all Anne Arundel County government buildings including libraries and senior centers starting Thursday. the county will also require all county employees to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly, and the consequences for not doing so could include suspension without pay.  
Rockville, MDmymcmedia.org

Rockville Catholic School Changes Hairstyle Rules

Cassandra Forrester wanted to send her two children to St. Jude Regional Catholic School. But she had concerns about their hairstyle policy. Here’s what it said when she read the school’s Student/ Parent Handbook: “hair should be neat and clean” and “any forms of braids, cornrows, twists, or dreadlocks are prohibited.”
Law EnforcementWashington City Paper

D.C. Council Caves to Bowser’s Request for More Police Officers

Members of the D.C. Council have acquiesced to Mayor Muriel Bowser‘s request to hire more police officers despite a lack of public analysis showing that more bodies are needed. Bowser announced last week that she planned to request an additional $11 million in the fiscal year 2022 budget to hire 170 new cops by next year, 20 of whom she wanted in place by October. Her proposed budget shuffling, released yesterday, drew from money for infrastructure projects planned in future years that she believes can be replaced with federal dollars.
House RentWUSA

Some eviction protections remain for DC renters

WASHINGTON — The federal eviction moratorium officially ended Saturday night, but some protections remain for those who call D.C. home. Local politicians like DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson are calling it "soft landing" legislation. It's a new policy passed by the council in July that's designed to give D.C. renters...
Washington, DCWashington City Paper

Eleven Years Queer: OutWrite Returns For Another Virtual Festival

Local poet Marlena Chertock, the 2021 co-chair of OutWrite, D.C.’s annual LGBTQ literary festival, is excited for this year’s event, taking place Aug. 6 through 8. “We can’t be in person, but last year we had it virtually and we still managed to have some form of community—I’m hoping that continues for this year,” she says. Chertock and her co-chair, Malik Thompson, embraced a second virtual festival to best ensure everyone’s safety as the world continues to grapple with COVID-19. But with Zoom fatigue in mind, the chairs and volunteer coordinators brainstormed ways to ensure that engagement and connection override virtual exhaustion. Alongside panels and readings, the weekend will also include a workshop and cookie-making demonstration, as well as the release of two journals, one celebrating last year’s 10th anniversary as well as We Got This: Black Writers on Imagination, Joy and Liberation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy