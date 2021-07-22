Family and Friends Honor Taya Ashton

Local poet Marlena Chertock, the 2021 co-chair of OutWrite, D.C.’s annual LGBTQ literary festival, is excited for this year’s event, taking place Aug. 6 through 8. “We can’t be in person, but last year we had it virtually and we still managed to have some form of community—I’m hoping that continues for this year,” she says. Chertock and her co-chair, Malik Thompson, embraced a second virtual festival to best ensure everyone’s safety as the world continues to grapple with COVID-19. But with Zoom fatigue in mind, the chairs and volunteer coordinators brainstormed ways to ensure that engagement and connection override virtual exhaustion. Alongside panels and readings, the weekend will also include a workshop and cookie-making demonstration, as well as the release of two journals, one celebrating last year’s 10th anniversary as well as We Got This: Black Writers on Imagination, Joy and Liberation.
Comments / 0