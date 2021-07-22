Family and Friends Honor Taya Ashton

The D.C. Council is holding its final budget vote today. With the vote come tons of questions. Among them: Will the Council uphold the tax increase on the wealthy, passed on July 20 to fund better wages for child care workers, housing vouchers to help end homelessness, and a monthly basic tax credit to qualifying families, despite Mayor Muriel Bowser’s staunch opposition? Will the Council add funds to the proposed $35 million for excluded workers after voting down At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s attempt to add $6 million to it? Will Mayor Bowser secure $11 million more for the no. 1 item on her wish list: more police officers? Or, as looks increasingly promising since their announcement yesterday, will Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen’s replacement package of $5 million toward increased police intervention and $6 million for violence prevention and public health programs succeed? (Already approved is one item on many DC Public Schools students’ wish list: a librarian in every school, courtesy of a proposal from Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George.) Of the $6 million for violence prevention and health support services, Allen and Mendelson’s proposal would dedicate $1.9 million to hiring more “violence interrupters” working with the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE), and the remaining $4.1 million to building four new interruption sites with nonprofit Cure the Streets and three “leadership academies” for high school and community mental health support services.