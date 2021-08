The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Cale Makar to a six-year contract through the 2026-27 season. Makar, 22, was a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2020-21. He recorded 44 points (8g/36a) in 44 games, the only NHL blueliner to average a point-per-game last year. Makar joined Steve Duchesne (82 points in 82 contests with Quebec in 1992-93) as the only defensemen in franchise history to average a point-per-game in a single season (among qualified players). The 5-foot-11, 187-pound rearguard was the first defenseman to average a point-per-contest at age 22 or younger since Brian Leetch with the New York Rangers in 1990-91 (1.10).