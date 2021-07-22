Tokyo Olympics 2021 basketball odds, predictions: Expert reveals surprising picks to win gold medal
The United States Olympic Basketball Team will try to win gold on the men's side for the fourth-straight Olympic Games when group play begins in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25. Team USA basketball enters the Summer Games on a 25-game winning streak in the Olympics and did not lose a game in each of the last three Olympiads. Kevin Durant, who already has won Olympic gold with Team USA, and Blazers star Damian Lillard lead the American squad.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0