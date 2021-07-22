Cancel
Tokyo Olympics 2021 basketball odds, predictions: Expert reveals surprising picks to win gold medal

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Olympic Basketball Team will try to win gold on the men's side for the fourth-straight Olympic Games when group play begins in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25. Team USA basketball enters the Summer Games on a 25-game winning streak in the Olympics and did not lose a game in each of the last three Olympiads. Kevin Durant, who already has won Olympic gold with Team USA, and Blazers star Damian Lillard lead the American squad.

Joe Ingles
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
#Summer Olympics#Basketball#Olympic Gold Medal#Blazers#Nba#Spurs#Timberwolves#The New York Times#Los Angeles Times#Team Usa#Americans
Spain
Japan
Germany
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Argentina
Sports
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
NBAthespun.com

Report: Why Team USA Players Are Unhappy With Gregg Popovich

Team USA’s loss to France in their first game of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo has sent shockwaves through the sports world. But it appears to have also exposed some growing frustrations between the players and head coach Gregg Popovich. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the players are...
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
NBANew York Post

Team USA men’s basketball players frustrated with head coach Gregg Popovich

There is more trouble in paradise. Team USA basketball players are “grumbling” about running head coach Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs-style offense at the Olympic Games, according to a report from The Athletic. Joe Vardon’s report comes after Popovich’s squad lost their group stage opener 83-76 to France — a...
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant picks the player who will one day smash his Team USA Olympic record

Despite not having the best talents the NBA has to offer, Team USA is still an incredibly deep talent. Anyone can explode on any given game for the Americans in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and on Saturday morning, it was Jayson Tatum’s turn to come out of the shadow and rip an opponent apart. In this case, the victim was the Czech Republic, who fell prey to Kevin Durant, Tatum, and company to the tune of a 119-84 score.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
The Spun
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...

