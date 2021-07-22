Tokyo Olympics 2021 basketball odds, predictions: Expert reveals surprising picks to win gold medal

Despite not having the best talents the NBA has to offer, Team USA is still an incredibly deep talent. Anyone can explode on any given game for the Americans in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and on Saturday morning, it was Jayson Tatum’s turn to come out of the shadow and rip an opponent apart. In this case, the victim was the Czech Republic, who fell prey to Kevin Durant, Tatum, and company to the tune of a 119-84 score.