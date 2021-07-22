Cancel
4-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be back in IndyCar full-time in 2022

By Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 12 days ago

Helio Castroneves will be back in IndyCar full-time in 2022.

Fresh off his fourth Indy 500 win , Castroneves will drive the No. 06 AutoNation/ SiriusXM Honda for Meyer Shank Racing next season, the team announced Thursday.

“I am thrilled to get the chance to go for a fifth Indianapolis 500 win, and so excited to fight for the IndyCar championship again with a full season of races next year with Meyer Shank Racing,” Castroneves said in a statement. “... I have been missing racing in IndyCar full time so much! So I cannot wait to get a head start on next year with some strong races to finish this season.”

Castroneves, racing part-time for Meyer Shank this May, joined rarified air when he became just the fourth four-time winner of the Indy 500, a feat matched by only Rick Mears, Al Unser Sr. and A.J. Foyt.

‘He’s a man of his word’: Castroneves returns to fans’ home after Indy 500 win

Insider: Castroneves lands 'greatest achievement' in 4th Indy 500

The four were gathered at Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this week.

“These guys, they’ve been the standard of Indianapolis, with the four wins. I’ve always been looking after those guys, and for me, I just can’t believe it,” Castroneves said.  “When I’m with them, it blows my mind away. They helped me set the goals I really pushed for."

The 46-year-old Brazilian will go for a record-breaking fifth Indy 500 title next May. Castroneves spent 20 seasons, 18 with Roger Penske, in IndyCar, but left the series in Oct. 2017 to join Penske's sportscar program . Castroneves' 31 career American-open wheel racing wins are 10th-most in history, and his 25 IndyCar wins are third-most in the series since 1996.

CASTRONEVES: Gathers with 4-time Indy 500 winners Foyt, Unser Sr., Mears at IMS

Thursday's news is the latest progression for Meyer Shank Racing, who will run two cars in 2022. After starting as an Indy 500-only team in 2017. They ran the No. 60 Honda in six races in 2018, before a jump to 10 races in 2019 and the full slate in 2020 and 2021.

MSR also announced Thursday that Jack Harvey will not return to the team in 2022 in the No. 60 car.

“We wish Jack much success and we know he will continue to be a driver to watch,” MSR co-owner Mike Shank said in a news release. “MSR is excited to have Helio on the 06 car next season and we’re looking forward to adding a driver, who will turn heads in the 60 car."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 4-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be back in IndyCar full-time in 2022

