(News) Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Big Fan of Chick-Fil-A’s Nuggets

On Wednesday morning, Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the car in IG Live and wound up in the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru. While holding the NBA trophy and his Finals MVP award, he ordered 50 chicken nuggets in celebration of the 50 points he scored in the Game 6 clincher. As he got to the window, Giannis said, “That’s why I signed in Milwaukee, so I can get free Chick-Fil-A for life.” He asked the cashier, “Hey, right now, I’m putting you guys on the spot. Free Chick-Fil-A for life?” The cashier said, “You win it again next year, then you got a deal.”