Against mounting backlash for his homophobic rant at a show, rapper DaBaby has defended himself on social media. So, yeah. ICYMI, DaBaby has found himself in some hot water following his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival. Not only is he being called out for bringing out and performing with Tory Lanez — whom Megan Thee Stallion accused of shooting her in the foot last year — right after Stallion’s set, but he is also facing backlash for a homophobic rant during his performance.