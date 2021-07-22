Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County deputies: Person stabbed to death at oil change business

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 12 days ago
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says somebody was stabbed to death Thursday morning at an oil change business in Bradenton.

Deputies say it began as an argument between a former employee and a current employee of Take 5 Oil Change on 53rd Avenue E near 45th Street E.

When deputies arrived, they say one of the people involved had a stab wound to the chest and died as a result of the injury.

Detectives say witnesses told them that they saw the former employee with a gun shortly before the altercation began.

The investigation is ongoing.

