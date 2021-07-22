Cancel
WWE

WWE Reportedly Planning A Women’s Tournament

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 12 days ago

WWE is reportedly planning to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament this year. The current plan is for this to be a main roster event that will air on Peacock/WWE Network. There’s no word yet on when the tournament will take place or who the participants will be, but we will keep you updated here on PWMania.com.

