Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute announce Paso del Norte Center for Mental Health
Officials with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute Thursday announced the launch of the Paso del Norte Center at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, a regional mental health policy center that will provide policy and program guidance for regional initiatives and advance mental health awareness efforts in the Paso del Norte region.elpasoheraldpost.com
