Home sales in the Dayton area continue to rise

DAYTON — Home sales continues upward in the month of June, the median and average home prices in the Dayton area have reached their highest status for the third consecutive month.

Listings submitted in the month of June showed 2,207 entries, an increase of seventeen percent as compared to June 2020.

This is the first time since July of last year that more than 2,000 listings were entered, according to the release.

The cumulative sales volume reached $408.7 million, up twenty-two percent from June 2020.

