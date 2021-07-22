Kate Beckinsale Says She's Never Been on a Date
Contrary to all the photographic evidence of courtside basketball games and restaurant facades, Kate Beckinsale claims that she's never been on a date. So, it may be safe to assume that those meet-ups with Pete Davidson were simply casual friend hangs or two sports enthusiasts getting meeting up — not dates. In an interview with Extra, Beckinsale said that she hated the idea of dating and getting to know someone she's never met before and watching as they eat a meal.www.instyle.com
Comments / 1