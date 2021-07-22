Cancel
Kate Beckinsale Says She's Never Been on a Date

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContrary to all the photographic evidence of courtside basketball games and restaurant facades, Kate Beckinsale claims that she's never been on a date. So, it may be safe to assume that those meet-ups with Pete Davidson were simply casual friend hangs or two sports enthusiasts getting meeting up — not dates. In an interview with Extra, Beckinsale said that she hated the idea of dating and getting to know someone she's never met before and watching as they eat a meal.

