Kate Beckinsale Says She's Never Been on a Date

Tanya Wexler’s action-comedy “Jolt” flatlines early. Really early, kicking off with a shockingly dull four-minute piece of voiceover detailing decades of our heroine’s misbegotten life so far. It’s cold, clinical, and packed with plenty of dry details when all we really need to know about Lindy (Kate Beckinsale) is that she suffers from “intermittent explosive disorder.” Presumably, it’s the same condition that torments The Hulk: it means she gets pissed off easily, her always-ready-to-boil rage then triggering something like super-strength. It’s an iffy start for a film about explosive anger and the woman from whom it flows. For a film built on the wild concept that bonafide action bad-ass Kate Beckinsale has to wear an electrode-laden vest meant to shock her into submission before she maims everyone around her, there’s only one response: How dare this film be so lethargic.