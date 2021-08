The moment it was announced that Taisun Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles in the spring game, the questions about what the Tigers would do to address depth issues began. However, as it turns out the Clemson coaching staff didn’t have any concerns. Not enough to make them seek out a transfer quarterback anyways. Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter made it clear at Clemson Media Day that, at this point, the staff is completely comfortable with Hunter Helms as the backup to D.J. Uiagalelei.