Dead Space remake announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive have announced a Dead Space remake for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. A release date was not announced. “The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” said Dead Space remake senior producer Phillippe Ducharme in a press release. “We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team. As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well.”

www.gematsu.com

