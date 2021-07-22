Google Chromecast’s HBO Max Bundle Offers Two Free Months of Streaming Service

In a new promotion, WarnerMedia has a deal with Google to bundle three months of HBO Max with the internet giant’s Chromecast adapter for only an additional $15 — effectively providing two free months of the streamer.

Chromecast with Google TV is normally priced at $49.99. For a bundled price of $64.99, users can get three months of the HBO Max ad-free plan (currently $14.99/month) included with the purchase.

The Chromecast/HBO Max three-month bundle is available on the Google Store at this link . The offer is currently available only for new HBO Max customers through Dec. 31, 2022, according to Google.

Google has a similar deal with Netflix , offering the Chromecast with six months of Netflix’s standard HD plan for $89.99, working out to a little more than a 50% discount on the service. To redeem the Netflix offer, customers must set up an eligible Chromecast with Google TV device and apply the offer to their Netflix account by March 1, 2022.

AT&T on Thursday reported that HBO and HBO Max gained 2.85 million domestic subscribers , topping analyst forecasts and the telco’s own expectations. The company raised its guidance for HBO/HBO Max subs for full-year 2021 to 70 million-73 million worldwide.

The Chromecast/HBO Max bundle is limited to three per customer. If customers return Chromecast within 15 days after receiving it (and have not redeemed the HBO Max offer), they’ll be refunded the entire amount charged. If they return the device but have already redeemed the HBO Max offer, the promotional period is terminated and customers will be billed at the regular subscription price for HBO Max without ads.

Chromecast with Google TV, launched last fall , competes against streaming players including Roku devices, Apple TV 4K and Amazon’s Fire TV.

The latest-generation Chromecast includes a standalone voice-enabled remote control. Built on the Android TV operating system, the 4K-enabled Chromecast natively supports apps including those for Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Peacock (whereas older Chromecast models simply “cast” video from mobile apps to TVs). The Chromecast adapter also runs Google TV, the internet giant’s new entertainment interface that aggregates streaming and live TV services, movies, TV shows and other content with personalization and recommendation features.