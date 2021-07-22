Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Chromecast’s HBO Max Bundle Offers Two Free Months of Streaming Service

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 12 days ago

In a new promotion, WarnerMedia has a deal with Google to bundle three months of HBO Max with the internet giant’s Chromecast adapter for only an additional $15 — effectively providing two free months of the streamer.

Chromecast with Google TV is normally priced at $49.99. For a bundled price of $64.99, users can get three months of the HBO Max ad-free plan (currently $14.99/month) included with the purchase.

The Chromecast/HBO Max three-month bundle is available on the Google Store at this link . The offer is currently available only for new HBO Max customers through Dec. 31, 2022, according to Google.

Google has a similar deal with Netflix , offering the Chromecast with six months of Netflix’s standard HD plan for $89.99, working out to a little more than a 50% discount on the service. To redeem the Netflix offer, customers must set up an eligible Chromecast with Google TV device and apply the offer to their Netflix account by March 1, 2022.

AT&T on Thursday reported that HBO and HBO Max gained 2.85 million domestic subscribers , topping analyst forecasts and the telco’s own expectations. The company raised its guidance for HBO/HBO Max subs for full-year 2021 to 70 million-73 million worldwide.

The Chromecast/HBO Max bundle is limited to three per customer. If customers return Chromecast within 15 days after receiving it (and have not redeemed the HBO Max offer), they’ll be refunded the entire amount charged. If they return the device but have already redeemed the HBO Max offer, the promotional period is terminated and customers will be billed at the regular subscription price for HBO Max without ads.

Chromecast with Google TV, launched last fall , competes against streaming players including Roku devices, Apple TV 4K and Amazon’s Fire TV.

The latest-generation Chromecast includes a standalone voice-enabled remote control. Built on the Android TV operating system, the 4K-enabled Chromecast natively supports apps including those for Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Peacock (whereas older Chromecast models simply “cast” video from mobile apps to TVs). The Chromecast adapter also runs Google TV, the internet giant’s new entertainment interface that aggregates streaming and live TV services, movies, TV shows and other content with personalization and recommendation features.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Android Tv#Google Chromecast#Hbo Max Bundle Offers#Streaming Service#Warnermedia#Google Tv#The Google Store#At T#Roku#Apple Tv#K#Amazon Prime Video#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Indian Matchmaking’ Creator and Producer Smriti Mundhra Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Academy Award nominee and Emmy-nominated “Indian Matchmaking” creator Smriti Mundhra for representation in all areas. Mundhra created and executive produced the Netflix original series, which is nominated for an Emmy award for outstanding unstructured reality program. “Indian Matchmaking” offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens. In 2020, Mundhra’s film, “St. Louis Superman,” was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary short and won the Critics Choice Award for best short documentary. The project, co-directed with Sami Khan, followed Bruce Franks Jr. as the former battle rapper, Ferguson activist and...
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

You're Basically Stealing This TCL 4K TV From Walmart At $698

Walmart is having a good sale on this 4K smart TV from TCL right now, as the price has been dropped down to just $698 from its original price of $999. For this size of TV with this resolution and these features, Walmart is basically letting you steal it. This is one of TCL’s Class 4-Series smart TVs, and it comes with Roku built-in, as well as voice control.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon Fire TV Stick price slashed to almost nothing at Staples

As we settle into this hot summer, our air-conditioned home theaters are looking better than ever, and within these Roku deals you might find the easiest way to access the best streaming content. One of the best ways to connect the internet and your TV is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player, currently only $38 at Staples. That’s an amazing $12 off its regular price of $50, a discount of nearly 25% off. That’s not a deal you want to miss.
TV & VideosElite Daily

You Can Watch A Ton Of HBO Max Shows For Free — Here's How

You don’t have to pay for an HBO Max subscription to get all the dirt from Gossip Girl or host a Euphoria watch party with your friends — now, all you need is a Snapchat account. The streaming service announced a new partnership with Snapchat on Tuesday, July 20, revealing select episodes of its popular original shows are available to watch as Snap Minis, without a subscription. The best part is, you can check out the shows simultaneously with your friends on Snapchat, all while you chat and react to the episode in real time together. So, here’s how to watch HBO Max shows for free on Snapchat.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

You can save money on Netflix and other streaming services with this one simple trick

The television landscape has changed drastically over the last five years. Not too long ago, consumers had to have a cable subscription to enjoy the best TV programming available. These days, more people than ever are forgoing cable and opting instead for a streaming subscription. In fact, with the content available on services like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and YouTube TV, the case for signing up for a pricey and lengthy cable subscription is less compelling than it’s ever been. One of the ironies of the new streaming landscape, however, is that people aren’t necessarily spending less on TV entertainment. While...
Electronicskomando.com

The best TV trick you’re probably not using (but should be)

Think about all the devices you use daily. Your phone, tablet, TV, gaming console, streaming boxes, thermostat, smart speaker, etc. Depending on the model, they can communicate with each other, opening up new features and increasing usefulness. A smart home setup can automate your entertainment system, security, lighting and more....
ElectronicsCNET

The Roku Express 4K Plus is back on sale for $29 (save $11)

Prime Day was just last month, but it already seems like a million years ago: All of the best Amazon device deals are long gone, as are the vast majority of other great sales, like historic low prices on some of our favorite Bose and Sony headphones. But one deal that just returned is worth calling out: The Roku Express 4K Plus is back at $29. That's an $11 savings from the price where it debuted just a few short weeks ago.
ElectronicsTechRadar

The cheapest Roku sale prices and deals for August 2021

Roku sale prices are discounted regularly throughout the year as competition in the streaming stick world is seriously intense. Good thing you've landed here then, as we're here to tell you which Roku devices are best for your needs and where to find the hottest deals on them too. Roku's...
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $40, Get a Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player for $29 Shipped – Today Only

The Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player doesn’t lack in features, and you can get one for $29 shipped, today only, originally $39.99. It comes optimized with stunning detail, clarity, sharp resolution and vivid color in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 as well as HDR10+. Plus, dual-band WiFi and microUSB Ethernet compatibility for wired internet connectivity ensures ultra smooth streaming. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

A lot of people may have considered cutting the cable cord but there's always that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
BusinessSamMobile

Samsung is giving new TV customers a free Smart Start bundle worth £200

Buying a new smart TV can sometimes be an easier task than choosing the right content providers, especially given the numerous streaming services that are available alongside countless traditional/linear TV channels. Granted, compared to other TV brands, it’s much easier for Samsung customers to find new content because they gain access to tons of free shows and movies via Samsung TV Plus. However, Samsung is now making it even easier for new TV customers in the UK to be entertained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy