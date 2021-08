Well, I think we now know why the Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t go down to the wire to try and re-sign Barclay Goodrow, opting instead to deal him to the New York Rangers for a 7th-round pick in 2022. According to reports, the 28-year-old forward will sign a six-year, $3.6 million per year contract once the signing freeze ends later this week. With their cap situation, there was no way the Lightning could come close to matching that offer, nor would they be wild about signing him to that long of a deal.