“Help our neighbors keep a roof over their heads”
Our condo association needs a new roof and some of our longest term residents are unable to afford the assessment, which will be in the thousands of dollars per unit. These are folks who have often spent their whole lives in DC — many of whom are now retired, women, and people of color. We’ve reached out to numerous agencies in DC and while some protections exist for low income renters and house owners, condo owners fall through the cracks.www.popville.com
Comments / 0