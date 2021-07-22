“No hot water in my apartment!”

This rental is located at 1601 6th St. NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,995 / 1br – 600ft2 – Brand New. One bedroom apartment for rent in Shaw (Shaw/NW Washington) One Bedroom Apartment for rent at 1601 6th St. NW Apt. #102. Rent is $1,995.00 per month. Resident pays for electricity only. Security Deposit is also $1,995.00. Lease is for one year. One small pet permitted, under 25 lbs. Ground floor unit with 12-foot ceilings and large windows. Plentiful closet space. Central AC, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Located just four blocks from Shaw/Howard Metro rail station. Building is brand newly renovated, this apartment has never been lived in. For a viewing please contact agent ian Washburn at Home Realty, Inc.”
Comments / 0