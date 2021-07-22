Chelsea friendly against Drogheda United canceled but at least we have this fantastic video from training

Chelsea youngster Valentino Livramento is set to be the latest promising talent to take the seemingly ever more popular route of transferring somewhere else — AC Milan and Brighton & Hove Albion just two of the more serious links this — instead of going out on loan and hoping for a chance with the Blues at some point in the indeterminate future. It’s hard to fault the kids for backing themselves in such a manner, especially with the Chelsea first-team stocked not only with plenty of young talent already, but also a fair bit of surplus experience.