Chelsea friendly against Drogheda United canceled but at least we have this fantastic video from training

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea were supposed to be kicking off against Drogheda United right around this time, but evidently the match has been called off. Since this match was never officially confirmed, there is no official word about the cancelation either, but reports put it down to a medical reason — apparently a positive COVID-19 test among a Chelsea staff member or player, but trust those reports only as far as you’d trust a Twitter report.

