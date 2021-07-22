Lessons from Indigenous firefighters on the front lines of Western wildfires

This story is part of Down to Earth, a Vox reporting initiative on the science, politics, and economics of the biodiversity crisis. It’s not yet August and wildfires are already tearing through North America. In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire has scorched almost 400,000 hectares — big enough that it created its own weather system. In British Columbia, meanwhile, officials declared a state of emergency in July as nearly 300 wildfires prompted evacuations across the province. Wildfires in BC have burned more than three times the area that has usually burned by this time of year, based on a decade of data.