Don't forget about HBO Max's Dune TV show, which now has Diane Ademu-John as showrunner

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be fooled by director Denis Villeneuve’s insistence that his Dune adaptation is going to be “Star Wars for adults,” because it’s going to be just as much of a multimedia franchise as regular Star Wars—just not one with any BB-8s or Babu Friks. The movie, which just got a new trailer, is coming out later this year, but HBO Max has been quietly working in the background on a Dune prequel series titled Dune: The Sisterhood. The project seemingly stalled years ago when originally showrunner Jon Spaihts stepped down to focus on working on the not-yet-greenlit sequel to Villeneuve’s Dune, but now it’s back on with The Haunting Of Bly Manor writer Diane Ademu-John signing on to become the new writer and showrunner.

www.avclub.com

