Live Nation Celebrates “Return To Live” with $20 Concert Tickets
What’s better than seeing your favorite music live? Getting to see them for no more than $20. Discounted tickets may be the icing on the cake as we return to concert-going and there are plenty of options this upcoming fall. With the help of Live Nation, this dream is possible. To celebrate what they’ve dubbed the “Return To Live” as musicians return to throwing live in-person concerts and events, Live Nation will be providing $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, starting this summer.303magazine.com
