Live Nation Celebrates “Return To Live” with $20 Concert Tickets

This week in concerts, the Ball Arena hosts Alan Jackson, the Denver Levitt Pavilion welcomes Shine Music Festival and Joe Bonamassa stops by Red Rocks for a Sunday night show. If you’re looking to get more for your money, check out The Goosetown Tavern for their Performance High Showcase, featuring over 1o artists starting at 5 p.m. If none of these match your groove, then, “Go Off The Wall,” and attend Hi-Dive’s 20th Century Dance Party this Friday to catch DJ Jason Heller and his dance jams from the ’50s to the ’90s. Make sure to stay up to date for all your concert needs with 303 Magazine.