Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Live Nation Celebrates “Return To Live” with $20 Concert Tickets

By Lizzie Weiler
303magazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s better than seeing your favorite music live? Getting to see them for no more than $20. Discounted tickets may be the icing on the cake as we return to concert-going and there are plenty of options this upcoming fall. With the help of Live Nation, this dream is possible. To celebrate what they’ve dubbed the “Return To Live” as musicians return to throwing live in-person concerts and events, Live Nation will be providing $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, starting this summer.

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
China Forbes
Person
Sébastien Léger
Person
Anders Osborne
Person
Melissa Etheridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Nation#T Mobile#Sprint#Living Colour Wheatus#Levitt Pavilion Denver#Itchy O W Church Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
92.3 The Fan

Live Nation - Return to Live

Live Nation Return to Live concerts this summer $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
Hollidaysburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

Live Music Returns to Hollidaysburg with Free Concerts

Get your folding chairs ready! Live music in Hollidaysburg has returned with free outdoor concerts provided by the Hollidaysburg Borough, Hollidaysburg Arts Council, Hollidaysburg Community Band and the Altoona Symphony Orchestra. Live concerts kicked off Thursday, July 15, with a concert in the Downtown Live concert series. It was held...
Musichankfm.com

RETURN TO LIVE – Live Nation’s $20 All-In Ticket Promotion

Live Nation announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation’s outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones. For a limited time only next week (7/28 – 8/1), fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
Lotteryfox2detroit.com

Live music is back! Score $20 tickets to dozens of Metro Detroit concerts

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After more than a year of cancelled shows, live music is back, and to celebrate $20 tickets to dozens of Metro Detroit concerts are available. Live Nation and 313 Presents announced the ticket deal that includes shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre this summer and fall.
Denver, CO303magazine.com

This Week in Concerts – Dermot Kennedy, Alan Jackson, SoDown and More

This week in concerts, the Ball Arena hosts Alan Jackson, the Denver Levitt Pavilion welcomes Shine Music Festival and Joe Bonamassa stops by Red Rocks for a Sunday night show. If you’re looking to get more for your money, check out The Goosetown Tavern for their Performance High Showcase, featuring over 1o artists starting at 5 p.m. If none of these match your groove, then, “Go Off The Wall,” and attend Hi-Dive’s 20th Century Dance Party this Friday to catch DJ Jason Heller and his dance jams from the ’50s to the ’90s. Make sure to stay up to date for all your concert needs with 303 Magazine.
Performing Artskcstarlight.com

Upcoming Concerts at Starlight

There’s nothing quite like live performances under the stars. The 2021 Capitol Federal Concert Series continues with a variety of upcoming shows, featuring energetic musical artists and even a comedian. In August, audiences can look forward to soulful melodies with Jason Mraz and his reggae band. Mraz will perform as...
MusicTulsa World

Santana, REO Speedwagon coming to River Spirit

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced upcoming shows by Santana and REO Speedwagon at the resort’s concert venue, The Cove. Santana will perform Oct. 1. REO Speedwagon will perform Oct. 9. Tickets are on sale now for the Santana show. Tickets for REO Speedwagon go on sale Aug. 6. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
MusicJamBase

Wilco & Sleater-Kinney Announce Red Rocks Concert Livestream

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney partnered with nugs.net to present a livestream of their upcoming concert at Red Rocks. The show and webcast begins at the famed Morrison, Colorado venue at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT next Tuesday, August 10. The performance comes less than a week into the It’s Time Tour...
Clinton, CTzip06.com

George Flynn Concerts Return to Clinton Live and In-Person

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks will kick off the 2021-’22 the George Flynn Classical Concert Series on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Photo courtesy of Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) It’s finally back: The renowned George Flynn Classical Concert Series is back for its 24th season—in person—starting with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks featuring the Honey Taps on Sunday, Aug. 15 at The Morgan School.
Denver, CO303magazine.com

Review – Patrick Sweany Counted His Blessings on a Rainy Day

Concert conditions weren’t ideal Saturday night at The Levitt Pavilion Denver for Patrick Sweany’s return to live shows. The non-profit venue had seen better days and show environments for their summer concert series. It was 6:30 p.m. and only a handful of people showed up to the free show — those that did were few and far between. With the consistency of the rain and the lackluster crowd, it’s a wonder more people didn’t turn around and go home.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Blake Shelton Marks 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Amazon Original

Blake Shelton is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which was originally released on July 31, 2001. To commemorate the milestone, Blake has teamed up with Amazon Music to release a special acoustic Amazon Original of his first-ever radio single, “Austin.”. Blake told People, “Man – twenty...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Rock Stars Who Haven’t Returned From COVID-19 Lockdown Yet

The world of live rock music is still learning how to adjust in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Large-scale tours were pushed back months, or sometimes years, and even when concerts were rescheduled and repromoted, capacity restrictions and venue limitations meant some serious reconfiguration. Nevertheless, as vaccination rates continue...
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

The 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker, who was set to perform on Saturday, July 31, got his fans evacuated from the venue right after Emmylou Harris took the stage. AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks' latest concert didn't go as planned. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker, who was set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31, was forced to put his show on hold due to thunderstorms and now fans are asking for a refund.
TV ShowsPopculture

'American Idol' Announces Judges for Upcoming Season

American Idol has confirmed its judging panel for the upcoming season of the singing competition show, with Good Morning America announcing on Wednesday, Aug. 3 that judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will all return. While the show historically kicks off in the winter, it will be back sooner rather than later this fall. Additionally, Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

Comments / 0

Community Policy