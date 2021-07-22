Cancel
Golf

Several St. Louis firms ink deals to sponsor upcoming Ascension Charity Classic

By Nathan Rubbelke
bizjournals
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral St. Louis firms have signed on to back the return of professional golf to St. Louis. The Ascension Charity Classic, a senior professional golf tournament being held in September at Norwood Hills Country Club, on Thursday announced a slew of new sponsors for the upcoming event. The inaugural PGA Tour Champions tournament is scheduled for Sept. 6-12, 2021, at Norwood Hills in north St. Louis County. Net proceeds from the event will go to charitable organizations.

