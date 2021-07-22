Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Chart of the Week: Correlation Between Natural Gas and Crude Oil

By Andrew Nichols
oilandgas360.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, the price of crude oil and the price of liquified natural gas, or LNG, showed strong signs of correlation. For example, in 2017, the monthly average spot price for a MMBtu of LNG in Japan showed an 85% correlation with the price of U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI). However, after the massive drop in the price of crude oil during the COVID-19 pandemic the two are not so tightly correlated.

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Natural Gas#Oil And Gas#Wti Oil#Lng#Enercom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Lower; Chinese Covid Cases Weigh

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices slipped lower Tuesday, falling below $70 a barrel on fears that rising Covid cases in China would stunt growth in the second-largest oil consumer in the world. By 10:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.3% lower at $69.61 a barrel, falling beneath...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

API data show U.S. crude inventories down 879,000 barrels: sources

The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 879,000 barrels last week, according to sources. Gasoline supplies were said to fall by 5.8 million barrels, while distillate inventories were down 717,000 barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official data on Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, look for the EIA data to show crude inventories down by 4 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks are expected to show a drop of 1.1 million barrels, while distillate supplies are seen down 600,000 barrels. September oil futures traded at $70.23 a barrel in electronic trade, down from a close of $70.56 a barrel earlier Tuesday.
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
wolfstreet.com

Fracking Suddenly a True Believer in “Discipline?” US Natural Gas Net Exports Hit Record, Prices Jump as Production Stalls

Subsidized by investors who lost their shirts, cheap natural gas was a huge benefit to the US economy for years. The fracking strategy used to be: Production growth at all costs, no matter what the costs. Over the past 13 years, negative cash flows, losses, and, starting in 2015, bankruptcies piled up as a historic boom in production of crude oil and natural gas caused prices to plunge. But now, after a brutal shake-out in 2020, production of natural gas has remained below peak 2019 levels, even as exports rose. Prices have risen in response, but this time, the rising prices haven’t yet triggered another production boom that would collapse prices once again.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Struggle After Crude Oil Drops Over 3.5%

Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.7%. Front-month West Texas...
TrafficBirmingham Star

Another big jump in fuel prices on the cards in August

Consumers can expect a hefty increase on all fuel types in August due to an increase in import prices, the Automobile Association said on Friday. The AA - which does not itself regulate fuel prices - said it expected a jump of around 83 cents a litre higher for petrol, 48 cents a litre for diesel, and 48 cents for illuminating paraffin.
Trafficrigzone.com

Delta Variant Causes Oil Prices To Tumble

(Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown. Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity eased in July.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

U.S. natgas gains as forecasts project hotter weather

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as forecasts predicted hotter weather over the coming weeks than previously expected, which is likely to boost demand for cooling. Front-month gas futures gained 12 cents, or 3%, to $4.032 per million British thermal units by 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT). "The market is looking ahead to what could be a very hot end to the summer with the cooling degree days likely to go up a little bit," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 91.2 bcfd this week to 95.2 bcfd next week. But that is still slightly below last week's 95.7 bcfd. Flynn also expects U.S. LNG exports to stay "exceedingly" strong and U.S. supply to remain weak, leading to a tight market this year, which should support prices. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June but still below April's 11.5-bcfd record. Refinitiv said average U.S. production would remain unchanged at 92.2 billion cubic feet per day next week from this week. That is still well below November's all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd. With European gas prices at record levels and Asian gas trading near $15 per mmBtu, analysts expect U.S. LNG exports to remain elevated this year. Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior This Month Prior Five Year Day Last Year Year Average Average (2016-2020) 2020 Henry Hub 4.036 4 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.52 13.96 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 14.76 15.25 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Day Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 2 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 228 219 214 200 197 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 221 216 204 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 92.2 92.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.0 7.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0 0 0 Total U.S. Supply 99.2 99.2 99.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.2 6.5 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.6 10.7 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 40.9 36.8 40.0 U.S. Industrial 20.8 20.9 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.3 72.2 75.7 Total U.S. Demand 95.7 91.2 95.2 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.94 4.03 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.9 2.87 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.41 5.48 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.86 2.76 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.7 3.79 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3 2.83 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.61 7.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.59 3.84 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.5 38 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.5 33.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 69.75 80 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 145 595 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 96.27 177.5 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 107.25 120 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil gains For 4th Consecutive Month Amid COVID-19

After outsized U.S. draws in everything, from crude oil to gasoline and diesel, bulls helped the market bounce back at the last trading session in July. Oil prices have been rising for a fourth consecutive month as both New York-traded WTI crude and British Brent crude traded at modest gains in July.
West, TXMySanAntonio

Devon, Conoco study $10 billion Shell Permian assets

(Bloomberg) -- Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips are among potential suitors studying Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields, which could be worth as much as $10 billion in a sale, people familiar with the matter said. Chevron Corp. is also among companies considering bids for the...
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Crushing the Market in 2021

Oil and gas prices are up big this year, driving energy stocks higher. Long-term trends may not be as favorable to the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas stocks have led the market higher so far in 2021, a surprise after struggling for years to generate market-beating returns. Rising oil and natural gas prices have driven energy stocks higher and an improving economy could help demand and prices throughout the year.
Marketsoilandgas360.com

Chart of the Week: ESG Reports and Stock Price

ESG reports are a great way for companies to disclose data on how they impact the environment, social culture, and corporate governance. This practice helps to reinforce a company’s social license to operate and signals to markets that the firm is implementing best practices. We pulled data for Chesapeake Energy...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pioneer Natural Resources expects higher production

The US shale company said that its second quarter output was at the high end of its expectations. US shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources said August 2 it expects net output to improve over second quarter levels, which were already at the top of its expectations. Pioneer, where the operational...
Texas Statenaturalgasworld.com

Whistler gas pipeline in Texas starts up

The pipeline delivers gas from US shale to the Gulf Coast. The 725-km Whistler pipeline designed to carry Permian gas to the US Gulf Coast has begun commercial deliveries, its operator reported on August 2. Whistler Pipeline said the 42-inch diameter pipeline in Texas started deliveries last month and was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy